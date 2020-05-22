Man wounded in Wasco shooting first sought help at KCSO substation

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man wounded and later hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Wasco, first arrived at a sheriff’s office substation asking for help.

Officials said the man arrived at a KCSO substation on F Street in Wasco at around 7:30 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The man was alert and was able to tell deputies the shooting happened at Westside Park on Beckes Street.

The man was airlifted to Kern Medical, but his condition was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.

