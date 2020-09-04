Man wounded in Thursday shooting has been arrested on murder charge for shooting that occurred last month: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said one of three men wounded Thursday in a shooting at an illegal marijuana dispensary has been identified as the suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred last month.

Todd Cobb, 38 was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Aug. 29 shooting that fatally wounded Raymond Velasquez, 26, on Baker Street near a Bank of America branch, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He’s held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Cobb and two others suffered minor injuries in a shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of Premier Marijuana Shop on Kentucky Street, the department said in a release. Two illegally owned firearms were seized during a search of the dispensary.

An investigation into that shooting is ongoing.