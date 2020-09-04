Man wounded in Thursday shooting has been arrested on murder charge for shooting that occurred last month: police

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said one of three men wounded Thursday in a shooting at an illegal marijuana dispensary has been identified as the suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred last month.

Todd Cobb, 38 was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Aug. 29 shooting that fatally wounded Raymond Velasquez, 26, on Baker Street near a Bank of America branch, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He’s held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Cobb and two others suffered minor injuries in a shooting Thursday evening in the parking lot of Premier Marijuana Shop on Kentucky Street, the department said in a release. Two illegally owned firearms were seized during a search of the dispensary.

An investigation into that shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News