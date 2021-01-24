Man wounded in southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:04 a.m., it received a report of shots fired in the area of Stine and Pacheco roads. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the department.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.