Man wounded in south Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in south Bakersfield early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the area of Madison Street and Del Mar Drive just after midnight after receiving a report of the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department said.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.