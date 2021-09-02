Man wounded in South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Thursday evening in South Bakersfield.

Officials said deputies were called to the area of Cottonwood Road and Padre Street at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and was described as alert and breathing. The severity of his wounds were not immediately known.

A description of a possible suspects was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.