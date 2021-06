BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in south Bakersfield this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area of East Planz Road and Lotus Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the department said.