Man wounded in shooting on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered injuries that were not believed to life-threatening in a shooting Thursday afternoon on California Avenue, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. to East California Avenue at Williams Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound in an abandoned building, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He was taken to a local hospital, and an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.