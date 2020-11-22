Man wounded in shooting near MLK Jr. Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting this morning near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:28 a.m., officers were sent to the area of King Street and California Avenue at the northwest corner of the park after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, the officers found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

BPD said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

