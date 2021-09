BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man was shot early Thursday just east of central Bakersfield.

The shooting happened about 2:25 a.m. in the 10 block of Ohio Drive, south of East Brundage Lane and east of Union Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.