BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered wounds that are not considered life-threatening in a shooting Monday at a local motel.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the front of the La Mirage Motel on Union Avenue, police said. Officers found a man suffering from minor to moderate injuries. An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.