Man wounded in shooting at Fastrip in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting at a Fastrip in southwest Bakersfield early this morning. 

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Fastrip at Ming Avenue and South Real Road after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department said the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, was uncooperative with the investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time. 

The shooting happened just days following a fatal shooting at a Fastrip in south Bakersfield on Saturday night. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

