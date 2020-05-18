Man wounded in San Dimas Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man wounded.

Police said they received calls just after 10 p.m. about gunshots fired in the area of the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. Officers learned that the victim arrived at Memorial Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The man’s wounds were described as moderate to major, and was listed as stable, according to police.

A suspect in the shooting was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, in his 40s, with a stocky build, and heavily tattooed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.