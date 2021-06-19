Man wounded in Rosedale Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is recovering after he was shot and wounded Friday night at the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the motel at 2604 Buck Owens Boulevard just before 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said the victim arrived at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital nearby on Sillect Avenue, but was then taken to Kern Medical for treatment of non-life threatening wounds

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a man in his mid-20s, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was described as wearing a white shirt, blue pants and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Friday night’s shooting was the latest in a string of incidents at the motel including a shooting that killed a father from Michigan in April.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.