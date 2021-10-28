Man wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a possible drive-by shooting Thursday night in Oildale, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was hospitalized with moderate to major injuries.

No information about possible suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.