OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Oildale area.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11 p.m., it received reports of a shooting in the area of North Chester and McCord avenues. A man was found to have suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.