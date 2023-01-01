BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to KCSO.

The moments that led to the shooting are unclear and there is currently no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.