BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m.

Officials said a man was found with major injuries at the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and listed as critical.

No information about a possible suspect was released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Det. Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964.