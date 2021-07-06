Man wounded in Maricopa stabbing

MARICOPA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in Maricopa on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:25 a.m., deputies were sent to the 800 block of Fresno Street after receiving reports of a stabbing victim. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds to his back.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to KCSO.

A suspect description has not been provided. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.