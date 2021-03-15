Man wounded in Lamont stabbing

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in Lamont early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:21 a.m., deputies were sent to Hall Road near Tatum Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the department said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information is provided.