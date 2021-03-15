Man wounded in Lamont stabbing

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in Lamont early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:21 a.m., deputies were sent to Hall Road near Tatum Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had suffered a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the department said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News