BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Officers found an array of weapons, burglary tools and possibly stolen property inside a car following a chase that began after California Highway Patrol clocked the vehicle going 107 mph, according to court documents.

The driver, Ramses Nieves Perez de Villa, 41, is accused of driving while impaired in the high-speed chase Nov. 18 that began on northbound Highway 99 near the Interstate 5 split, went onto California Avenue and, after a few more turns and traffic violations, ended on Oak Street, the California Highway Patrol said in recently released reports.