Man wounded in Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was hospitalized Thursday evening following a shooting in Lamont.

Deputies were called to the area of Palm Avenue and Santa Ana Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, a spokesperson said.

No suspect description was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.