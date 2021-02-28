Man wounded in Lamont shooting

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Lamont on Saturday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7 p.m., deputies were sent to the 8000 block of Harold Street after receiving a report of a shooting victim. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News