Man wounded in Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Lamont on Saturday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7 p.m., deputies were sent to the 8000 block of Harold Street after receiving a report of a shooting victim. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.