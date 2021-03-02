Man wounded in Jastro Avenue stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in east Bakersfield on Monday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:57 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Jastro and Cannon avenues after receiving reports of a stabbing victim. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had suffered several stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.