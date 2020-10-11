Man wounded in east Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in east Bakersfield early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:21 p.m., deputies were sent out to the area of Niles Street and Shalimar Drive after receiving a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a Kern Medical for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

KCSO said the deputies learned that the stabbing actually took place shortly after midnight in the 600 block of Fairfax Road but that the victim didn’t report the stabbing to law enforcement until Sunday afternoon, around 12 hours later.

It is not known at this time why the victim didn’t report the stabbing immediately or whether he received medical treatment prior to notifying law enforcement. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.