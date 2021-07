BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a stabbing in east Bakersfield on Thursday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:37 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Weedpatch Highway and East Brundage Lane after receiving reports of a stabbing victim. When they arrived, deputies found a man who was suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been released.