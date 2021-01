BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Sentencing for a woman convicted last month of drowning her newborn grandson has been postponed to allow her attorney more time to determine which motions he will file, including on whether a motion for a new trial is warranted.

Beant Dhillon, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges. Prosecutors said she killed her unwed teen daughter's baby because she feared the shame she believed the family would receive from the Sikh community. The daughter kept the pregnancy a secret, known only to her and the child's father, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, who is also her cousin.