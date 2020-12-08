Man wounded in early morning shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1 a.m., it received a ShotSpotter alert on Madison Street near Highway 58. When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim of a shooting.

However, shortly thereafter, the department said it received a report of a person wounded on Clyde Street, north of where the shooting took place.

A man was found in the area to have suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to BPD. The department is still working to determine whether the man’s injuries are related to the ShotSpotter activation.