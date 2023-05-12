BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Not-guilty pleas were entered Friday on behalf of a man accused of firing a shot at a home and pointing a gun at deputies.

Juan Jose Campos Jr. faces charges including attempted murder of a peace officer in the April 8 incident at a home on Casa Loma Drive which culminated with a deputy shooting him. Campos, 43, spent weeks in a hospital.

Attorney Tony Lidgett entered not-guilty pleas on Campos’ behalf and requested body-worn camera footage. Campos is being held without bail and is due back in court May 23.

A video produced by the sheriff’s office and released earlier this month includes a 911 call from a woman inside the home telling a dispatcher she and other family members were hiding and that her uncle was firing into the home.

The video shows deputies searching the home and entering the room with Campos inside. When deputies open the door it appears Campos, crouched behind a bed, points a handgun at them. A deputy then fires.

The shooting was determined to be within departmental policy.