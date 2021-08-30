Man seriously injured in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and critically injured late Saturday in central Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation at about 11:43 p.m. in the 300 block of 9th Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

No information about the shooter has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.