Man wounded after person opens fire on vehicle with 1-year-old inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting on Brundage Lane on Thursday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:48 a.m., officers were sent to East Brundage Lane near South King Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. The department also received calls saying that two vehicles were traveling at high speeds in the area and that the occupants of one of the vehicles was shooting at the other.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, BPD said.

The department said officers determined that the victim as well as another man and a 1-year-old were inside the vehicle when an occupant of a dark silver sedan fired several times at the vehicle. The other man and the child were not injured in the shooting, according to BPD.