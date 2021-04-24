Man wounded after 2 suspects open fire on group of people in parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a shooting on Brundage Lane Friday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Brundage Lane and U Street in response to a ShotSpotter activation in the area. The department also received a 911 call reporting a victim of a shooting in the same area.

When officers arrived, the department said they found a man suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

BPD said officers learned during the investigation that two suspects exited a light-colored four-door sedan and fired numerous shots at a group of people standing in a parking lot. The vehicle then fled eastbound on Brundage Lane.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.