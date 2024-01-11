BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man and woman suspected of burglary in northwest Bakersfield.

The alleged burglary incident happened on May 9, 2023 when two people forced entry into a residence and allegedly stole items at the 7800 block of Carabina Court.

The woman is described as being in her 40s and at the time of the incident she wore a black flannel shirt and jeans, according to BPD.

Police describe the man as in his 40s with a heavy build and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a yellow high-visibility shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Harless at 661-852-7039 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.