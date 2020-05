MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police found him in possession of a stolen short-barreled shotgun.

The man, whose name was not released, was contacted by McFarland police and District Attorney investigators at about 9:56 a.m. in the 300 block of Brentwood Court, police said in a news release. The man was concealing the shotgun in his pants, and the weapon was confirmed stolen out of Bakersfield.

Police arrested the man on firearm and gang charges.