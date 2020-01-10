Man with ‘Nerf’ gun in car arrested following brief Bakersfield pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found in possession of a “Nerf” gun is suspected of making a threat to shoot someone and leading officers on a brief pursuit Thursday through Central Bakersfield.

Police said officers were called to a business in the 1600 block of East California Avenue for a report of a man armed with a gun making threats at around 9:20 a.m.

Police said the man got away in a brown Ford Thunderbird and tracked the car down headed eastbound on East California Avenue.

The pursuit lasted only a few blocks until the driver collided with another vehicle near Golden State Avenue and M Street.

According to police, the driver — identified as Quane Sutton, 23 — got out of the vehicle but didn’t immediately follow officers’ commands to surrender. He was eventually taken into custody.

When police searched the Thunderbird, they say Sutton was only in possession of a toy gun. Sutton was arrested for felony evading, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and other vehicle violations and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.