BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who led Kings County Sheriff’s Deputies on a two-hour chase was in a stolen vehicle from Kern County, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 1:15 a.m., a Kings County deputy was driving behind a Chevrolet Suburban with Nevada license plates, when that vehicle ran a stop sign and proceeded to drive away at high speeds, according to the KCSO. A pursuit started.

For about two hours the driver of the Suburban, later identified as Ryan Mcgovran, 28, led deputies and KCSO’s “Air-1” on a chase through parts of Kings and Tulare counties, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Mcgovran’s vehicle eventually became disabled, when he got out of the vehicle and attempted to hide in a tractor on a nearby dairy farm.

“Air 1” was able to locate Mcgovran and deputies took him into custody, according to KCSO. Deputies said when they checked Mcgovran’s records, he was currently wanted for three separate felony warrants. Those warrants included stolen property out of Tulare County, aggravated batter out of San Luis Obispo County and carjacking out of Kern County.

Sheriff’s officials said the Suburban was stolen out of Kern County and the license plates on it were for another vehicle. Mcgovran also had 1.9 grams of meth on his person, officials said.

Mcgovran was booked into Kings County Jail on all warrants and additional charges of evading with wanton disregard for public safety, evading while driving the wrong way, auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mcgovran’s bail was set at $230,000.