Man with gardening shears arrested after attempted carjacking: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office says deputies used a K9 to take a man into custody who was walking in Oildale with gardening shears before attempting to carjack a driver Saturday evening.

KCSO says deputies observed a 24-year-old man walking in the roadway in the 600 block of Airport Drive at around 5:50 p.m. They say he had gardening shears and when deputies approached him, he ran.

Deputies pursued the man, and during the pursuit, he attempted to get into a woman’s vehicle on Airport Drive. She called for help and nearby deputies used the K9 to apprehend the man.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital before being booked into jail, KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said. A deputy also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The unidentified 24-year-old will be charged with attempted carjacking, resisting arrest with force and resisting arrest resulting in injury to a peace officer, Ollague said.