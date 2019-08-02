Man with active warrant found in possession of methamphetamine and guns in Oildale, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a man with an active felony warrant Thursday and found methamphetamine and a loaded revolver in his pickup, according to sheriff’s officials.

Frank Fields, 57, was arrested on drug and gun charges at about 2:45 p.m. after being stopped in the 1100 block of Olive Drive in Oildale, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies seized $3,972 in cash, 107.4 grams of meth, 33.9 grams of heroin and the revolver, which was reported stolen, sheriff’s officials said.