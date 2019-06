MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a farming area near Elmo Highway has been identified.

The body of Andres Villa Ayala, 24, was found around 7:30 p.m. June 21 near Elmo Highway and Driver Road, east of McFarland, coroner’s officials said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.