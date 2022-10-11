BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his wife had been unfaithful with a family friend, Jesus Rojo-Lopez followed a car occupied by the man and fired a shot into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The round wounded the man and also injured another occupant.

Rojo-Lopez, 28, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of assault with a gun and other charges filed in connection with the June 27, 2019, shooting.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 99 near Sherwood Avenue.

One of the injured men texted his wife immediately after being shot. The message said, “It was Jesus Astolfo, we had problems, his woman,” according to court documents.

Rojo-Lopez’s middle name is Astolfo.

Rojo-Lopez went to Delano police headquarters upon hearing authorities were looking for him. He at first denied involvement in the shooting but eventually said he was upset over the affair, according to the documents. He led investigators to where he buried a gun and cellphone in a vineyard.