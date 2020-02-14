Man who was stabbed after allegedly assaulting another man takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was stabbed last month after he knocked on a southwest Bakersfield apartment and allegedly assaulted the man who answered the door has accepted a plea agreement.

Bernardo Zapien, 28, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison after pleading no contest to assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court records.

Zapien, whom police described as homeless, knocked on the rear door of an apartment the evening of Jan. 25 in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue. A man answered, and Zapien assaulted him then went to the front of the residence where he entered through a window, police said.

He continued to assault the man, according to police, and a female resident grabbed a knife and stabbed Zapien multiple times to stop the attack. They forced Zapien out the back door.

Zapien was treated at a local hospital for multiple stab wounds and cuts. Once released, he was booked into jail on the assault charge and a burglary charge.

The burglary charge was dismissed under the plea agreement.