Man who was shot after breaking into home armed with a hammer pleads no contest to burglary charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a hammer who was shot after breaking into an east Bakersfield house has pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree burglary.

Other charges, including assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and false imprisonment with violence, were dismissed against Andrew Oldham under Tuesday’s plea agreement.

Oldham, 34, faces a year in jail and mental health probation terms at his Oct. 23 sentencing, prosecutors said.

On June 5, Oldham broke into a house in the 3100 block of Montello Street, police said. A woman who was home shot him in the abdomen, and he suffered minor to moderate injuries.

An April 19 request for a restraining order filled out by a woman living in the 3100 block of Montello Street asked that Oldham stay at least 100 yards away from her and her home.

The woman said in the request Oldham, her husband’s cousin, began sending her messages demanding she talk to him after she deleted her Facebook account in March.

Oldham told her, “If you don’t talk to me about it I’m going to (expletive) explode,” the woman wrote in the filing. She said he had twice showed up at her home and told her he loved her.