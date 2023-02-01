BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused of burglarizing a Kern County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle parked at the Downtown Jail has pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of ammunition, court records show.

Vincent Pablo Darragh, 23, also pleaded no contest in a separate case to possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. Sentencing is set for March 2.

Charges of grand theft, burglary and drug possession were dismissed.

When booked Jan. 14 on the stolen vehicle charge, Darragh was wearing a distinctive custom-made black jacket, according to a court filing. A deputy noticed it was identical to a jacket another deputy had reported stolen in October.

A records search revealed Darragh had recently been in custody and was released from jail the night of the burglary, according to the filing. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed him loitering in the jail’s south parking lot and walking toward unattended vehicles in the employee lot when no one was nearby.

A warrant served at Darragh’s home turned up ammunition and on Jan. 19 prosecutors filed charges related to that and the theft.