Man who was accused of trying to abduct 5-year-old sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who told authorities he was high on acid when he tried pulling a 5-year-old from another person’s vehicle was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Quincy Dean, 30, received the prison term after pleading no contest to a felony assault charge. Five other felonies, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, were dismissed, court records show.

An attempted kidnapping charge was dropped sometime after Dean’s October arraignment.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred the night of Oct. 25 as Dean drove in Oildale. Sheriff’s officials say he followed and rear-ended a car at the intersection of Airport Drive and Norris Road.

Both cars pulled into a nearby Shell gas station and Dean ran to the other vehicle and tried pulling a 5-year-old girl from the backseat, officials said. The girl’s 11-year-old brother wrapped his arms around his sister, giving their father enough time to get out and pull Dean to the ground, where he held him until deputies arrived.

The family told 17 News it had never met Dean before and had no idea who he was.

Dean told investigators he was high on acid at the time and believed the other vehicle was transporting someone he was looking for, according to sheriff’s reports.

In 2015, Dean was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to DUI causing bodily injury, according to court records. He has misdemeanor convictions for driving without a license, petty theft and drunk and disorderly conduct.