Man who took plea deal in alleged murder-for-hire of adopted son has been released from prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was accused in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of his adopted son five years ago has been released from prison, records show.

George David Dean, 66, also allegedly engaged in sex acts with one of the minors investigators said he hired to carry out the shooting.

Dean pleaded no contest in 2016 to charges of voluntary manslaughter and engaging in a sex act with a minor and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison. Prosecutors dismissed murder and conspiracy charges.

George Dean during a court hearing in Bakersfield.

When he arrived in prison, Dean had more than 600 days of custody credits.

He was released on parole Oct. 31, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Police dispatched to a report of a shooting on Aug. 10, 2014, in the 7800 block of Silver Dollar Way in south Bakersfield found the adopted son, Jonathan Dean, 29, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said George Dean hired three people to carry out the killing: Timothy Hill, Gabriel Rodriguez and Eric Antelmo Gonzalez.

Hill and Rodriguez were both 16 at the time. George Dean allegedly engaged in sex acts with Rodriguez, who was identified as the gunman.

Gonzalez is serving a sentence of 15 years to life after pleading no contest to second-degree murder. The teens had their cases resolved in juvenile court, and their files were sealed.

Meanwhile, no one has been charged in the strangulation death of Dean’s other adopted son.

Nick Dean, 31, was rushed in March 2017 to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. George Dean was in prison at that time.

A pathologist ruled that Nick Dean, who had cerebral palsy and was confined to a wheelchair, had been strangled. He also had a potentially lethal dose of heroin in his system as well as Vicodin.

Family of Nick Dean said his cerebral palsy affected his motor skills and brain development, and he wouldn’t have known what heroin was, how to ask for it or be able to inject himself with the drug.

The District Attorney’s office is conducting further investigation in the case, spokesman Joseph Kinzel said.