Man who told police he committed ‘honor killing’ of daughter-in-law ordered held for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to shooting to death his daughter-in-law in what he described as an “honor killing” has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Jagjit Singh, 65, was bound over for trial following a hearing Thursday in Superior Court. His next court date is set for Dec. 17, where a trial date will be set.

Singh told police he shot 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Police were called Aug. 26 to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the face and neck, according to the documents.