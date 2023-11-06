BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parole has been granted to a man convicted of attempted murder in the 1997 stabbing of his girlfriend and who has racked up 11 rule violations while in prison, according to prosecutors.

Nicholas Phillips, 68, served 24 years of his 25-years-to-life sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was eligible for elder parole as he’s over 50 and has served at least 20 years.

Phillips is currently still in custody, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records. Gov. Gavin Newsom could refer the case to the full Board of Parole Hearings for review.

“Elder parole laws are allowing dangerous individuals to evade their full sentences,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Despite the challenges presented by California Legislature, we remain committed to upholding justice and protecting public safety.”

Phillips stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and chest and avoided arrest by fleeing the state for Oregon, prosecutors said. He was later arrested and, in 1998, convicted of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon.