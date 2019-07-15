Man who shot and killed his adult son is arguing for resentencing due to PTSD suffered in U.S. Army

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man sentenced in 2008 to 21 years in prison in the shooting death of his adult son is arguing he should be resentenced due to post-traumatic stress disorder he suffers as a result of his service in the U.S. Army.

Robert Lee Moberly, 70, appeared in court Monday as attorneys set future dates to discuss his resentencing petition.

Moberly, who served in Vietnam, is arguing he should be resentenced as the trial court didn’t consider that he may suffer from PTSD, traumatic brain injury or other mental health problems stemming from his time in the Army, according to court documents.

The District Attorney’s office is opposing the resentencing.

Prosecutors argue, in part, that Moberly failed to offer evidence his PTSD or other mental health problems were caused by his Army service. He could be suffering PTSD as a result of shooting his son, the DA’s office says in court documents.

The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 14.

Moberly shot his son, Thomas Moberly, in the head the evening of Oct. 16, 2006, following a counseling session in which he became furious over comments made by his son’s wife, according to court documents.

Thomas Moberly’s wife and three of his children witnessed the shooting. One of the children told police Robert Moberly was angry at Thomas Moberly for failing to raise his children.

Robert Moberly told investigators he and his wife had been taking care of his son’s children the past seven years, the documents said.

A jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.