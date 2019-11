BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sexually abusing three children has been sentenced to 80 years to life in prison, according to court records.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced Kevin Cordray for abusing three children who were 3, 4 and 11 when the crimes occurred in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors have said Cordray, 43, was an acquaintance of the victims’ mother and used his relationship with her to gain access to the children and assault them.