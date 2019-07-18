Man who ripped out victim’s eye convicted on all charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who ripped out the eye of a man he found in bed with his girlfriend has been found guilty of aggravated mayhem and faces a life term in prison.

A Kern County jury convicted Isaac Orozco, 39, of each of the five charges filed against him in the grisly attack. Prosecutors say Orozco also tried to rip out the victim’s other eyeball after breaking into the girlfriend’s residence Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue.

The jury reached its verdicts Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14.