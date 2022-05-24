BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man caught on camera punching radio show host Ralph Bailey, breaking his jaw, has pleaded no contest to a felony.

Alexander Vera pleaded no contest Monday to battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. A charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury was dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 9.

Surveillance footage captured the July 31 altercation at KC Steakhouse, where Bailey was celebrating his upcoming birthday.

The video shows Bailey dancing with a woman when Vera cuts in. Bailey twice attempts to resume dancing, but Vera keeps his back to the KERN Radio host.

At that point, Bailey appears to say something to Vera then puts his hands up “as if he was attempting to avoid a confrontation,” according to police reports.

Vera turns around and confronts Bailey, who tries to walk away when Vera hits him in the body and shoves him in the back. Bailey turns around with hands still raised.

The video shows Vera punch Bailey, who grabs on to the top of the bar to stop from falling. He then seizes a bar stool and raises it.

Vera hits Bailey twice more, knocking him on his back. The men are separated and Vera leaves after apparently exchanging words with Bailey, according to the reports.

Bailey suffered a broken jaw and underwent surgery.

Vera has a felony conviction from 2013 for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as well as a DUI and misdemeanor weapons convictions, according to court records.